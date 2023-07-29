The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of HIG traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,145. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

