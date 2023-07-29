The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HYB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 60,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $7.88.

The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

