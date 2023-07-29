The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HYB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 60,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $7.88.
The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.
Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
