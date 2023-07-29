The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Down 30.0% in July

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Shares of TOIIW stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 76,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,863. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
About Oncology Institute
