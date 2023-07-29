The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Down 30.0% in July

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of TOIIW stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 76,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,863. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

About Oncology Institute

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.