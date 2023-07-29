Threshold Price Reaches $0.0256 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $255.66 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,863,354,523.849775 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02457827 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $13,149,418.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

