Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toho Gas Price Performance
Shares of THOGF stock remained flat at C$18.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.75. Toho Gas has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$18.75.
Toho Gas Company Profile
