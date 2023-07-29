Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tokio Marine Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tokio Marine stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 43,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,286. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

