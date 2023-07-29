Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Up 27.4% in July

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 23,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,309. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $37.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

