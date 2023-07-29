TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 64 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

Broadcom stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $899.79. 1,879,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,921. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $371.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $843.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.18.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.