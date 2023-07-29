Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.39. The company had a trading volume of 692,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.91. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

