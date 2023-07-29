Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Tops $59.13 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $59.13 million and approximately $820,159.63 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.52 or 0.00827124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00122066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019143 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030974 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1754232 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $931,792.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

