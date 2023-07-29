Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 8.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,571. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average of $202.27.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

