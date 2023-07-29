uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.69

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.69 and traded as low as $9.33. uniQure shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 1,106,446 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $469.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 104.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 19.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

