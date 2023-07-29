United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Up 19.3% in July

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

United Fire Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. 57,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,694. The stock has a market cap of $604.25 million, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.20. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.60 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -125.49%.

UFCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 254.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile



United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

