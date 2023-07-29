Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Francis Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,830,000 after purchasing an additional 432,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.84. 683,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,862. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

