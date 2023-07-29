Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $52,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 209.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.86. The company had a trading volume of 683,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,862. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

