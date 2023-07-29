Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIGI opened at $76.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.651 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

