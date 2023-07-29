Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $84.70. 5,025,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

