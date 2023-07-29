Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 44.5% in July

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3484 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

