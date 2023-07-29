Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.6% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after buying an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after buying an additional 204,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $207.08. 433,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,063. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

