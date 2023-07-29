Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Trading 27.5% Higher

Shares of Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) rose 27.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Victoria Trading Up 27.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

