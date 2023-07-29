Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 31 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,065,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $895,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.06. The company has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

