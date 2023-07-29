Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 692,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,111. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $362,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,480.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $1,442,390. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

