Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 749.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 131,040 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Voya Financial worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,075,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 857,400 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $43,162,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 711,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 528,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.