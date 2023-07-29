Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wabash National Stock Up 5.2 %

WNC stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 709,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,179. Wabash National has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

WNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

