Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,736. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

