WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
WEED Price Performance
Shares of BUDZ opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
WEED Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEED
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.