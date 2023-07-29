WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WEED Price Performance

Shares of BUDZ opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical applications.

