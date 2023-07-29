Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.86 and traded as high as C$3.39. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 4,501 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.
Western Energy Services Trading Up 2.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.95. The company has a market cap of C$113.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Western Energy Services Company Profile
Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Energy Services
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.