Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.86 and traded as high as C$3.39. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 4,501 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Western Energy Services Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.95. The company has a market cap of C$113.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Western Energy Services had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of C$79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1000921 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

