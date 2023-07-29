Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,485 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $326.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

