WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.67.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Down 1.4 %

WEX stock opened at $188.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day moving average is $181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,896 shares of company stock worth $8,494,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in WEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.