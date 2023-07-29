Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,145.87

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,145.87 ($14.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,225 ($15.71). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,205 ($15.45), with a volume of 13,567 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £414.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,362.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,201.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,145.87.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s payout ratio is 4,117.65%.

Insider Transactions at Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Dodd bought 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £24,973.83 ($32,021.84). 49.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

