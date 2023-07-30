1,383 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,260. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,797.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

