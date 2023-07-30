1,838 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $139.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average of $132.40.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

