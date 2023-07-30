3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $111.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.83.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $111.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

