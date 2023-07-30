40,663 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. 261,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,810. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

