43,468 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.21. The company had a trading volume of 281,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

