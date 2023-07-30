821 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $271.23. 2,894,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,744. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

