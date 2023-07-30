AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.67.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

