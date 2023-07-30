AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.90-11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.88.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

