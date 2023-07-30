Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $204,978.76 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000273 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002022 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002935 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

