Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 94.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ferguson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.94. 1,022,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $163.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FERG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.