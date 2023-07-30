Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 72,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.07. 1,035,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.99. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.75.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

