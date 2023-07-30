Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,985. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.79.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

