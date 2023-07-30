Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,453 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,091,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:A traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.05. 3,138,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,303. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

