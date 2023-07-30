Acorns Advisers LLC Acquires 77,431 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792,578 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,010 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,383,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,016 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,542,000 after acquiring an additional 740,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

