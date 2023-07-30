Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06), reports. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of C$93.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.00 million.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$12.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAV shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.03.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

