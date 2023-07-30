Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.68.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.90 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.51. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

