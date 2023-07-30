AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
VOE stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $143.06. 237,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,906. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.75.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
