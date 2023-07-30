AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $912,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 0.8% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

