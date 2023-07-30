AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Invests $58,000 in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 360,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHR. B. Riley dropped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

BHR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,626. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

