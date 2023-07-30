AGNC Investment’s (AGNC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -553.85%.

In related news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

